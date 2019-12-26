LaCie’s Rugged 4TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive can be yours for $116 ($34 off)

- Dec. 26th 2019 3:35 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged 4TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $115.95 shipped. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer saves you 23%, beats the last price drop we noted by $4, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Rocking a rugged form-factor that is shock, dust, and water-resistant, LaCie’s portable hard drive is ideal for adding to your bag. Plus with USB 3.0 connectivity, you’re also looking at up to 130 MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 2,300 shoppers. Hit the jump for more details.

Save some extra cash compared to the lead deal and consider grabbing a smaller capacity of LaCie’s Rugged Mini portable drives instead. The 2TB version is a great alternative at $80, especially if you’re after a more affordable way to add the rugged form-factor to your mobile kit.

Speaking of on-the-go workflows, Jordan recently took us through what gear he keeps in his bag. So be sure to give our latest edition of Behind the Screens a look.

LaCie Rugged 4TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive features:

Travel with massive capacity of up to 4TB in an ultra compact portable external hard drive LaCie Rugged Mini. For those who have a need for speed, seamlessly connect to USB 3.0 computers and transfer content fast with speeds of up to 130MB/s. Trek confidently with an external hard drive that offers all terrain durability of drop, crush, and water resistance

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

