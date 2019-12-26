Nanoleaf offers up to 50% off its HomeKit lighting kits for Boxing Week

The Nanoleaf Boxing Week sales event is now live. M akers of some of the most interesting smart home lighting on the market, its gear just got a whole lot more affordable.

Nanoleaf’s Boxing Week sales are spread across all three of its product categories to some degree and even some of the accessories: Design Kits, Twin Packs (Starter Kits), and the Starter Kits (Single Kits).

Starting from December 26th and available right through until January 2nd, the Nanoleaf Shop is offering between 15 and 50% off a series of setups in all three of the aforementioned categories. While we see deals on some of its popular products from time-to-time here at 9to5Toys, this is a great chance to possibly score the exact set you’re after or even to expand your existing Nanoleaf setup.

Some other highlights from the sales event would have to be the buy one 9 panel starter kit and get the second at 50% off, as well as up to 30% off a series of exclusive Canvas Design Kits.

Nanoleaf gear is specifically designed to work seamlessly with Apple HomeKit and is featured in your local Apple Store. Using “Touch Actions,” users can take control over third-party HomeKit accessories using the touch controls provided by Nanoleaf Canvas panels as well.

You’ll want to swing by our review of Nanoleaf’s 12-sided HomeKit remote and learn more about its partnership with Razer right here.