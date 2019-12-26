Nanoleaf offers up to 50% off its HomeKit lighting kits for Boxing Week

- Dec. 26th 2019 1:38 pm ET

The Nanoleaf Boxing Week sales event is now live. Makers of some of the most interesting smart home lighting on the market, its gear just got a whole lot more affordable.

Get 15 to 50% off off Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting kits

The brand’s goal is to usher in a “new era of beautifully personalized lighting experiences,” something it has achieved a number of times over with its growing lineup of smart home products. We are no strangers here at 9to5Toys having gone hands-on with several of its products and really can’t recommend them enough for those interested in maintaining a unique, HomeKit-enabled lighting environment. Better yet, the company’s “Smarter by Design” gear is seeing some post Christmas discounts starting today via The Nanoleaf Shop. Hit the jump for all the details.

Nanoleaf’s Boxing Week sales are spread across all three of its product categories to some degree and even some of the accessories: Design Kits, Twin Packs (Starter Kits), and the Starter Kits (Single Kits).

Starting from December 26th and available right through until January 2nd, the Nanoleaf Shop is offering between 15 and 50% off a series of setups in all three of the aforementioned categories. While we see deals on some of its popular products from time-to-time here at 9to5Toys, this is a great chance to possibly score the exact set you’re after or even to expand your existing Nanoleaf setup.

Some other highlights from the sales event would have to be the buy one 9 panel starter kit and get the second at 50% off, as well as up to 30% off a series of exclusive Canvas Design Kits.

Nanoleaf gear is specifically designed to work seamlessly with Apple HomeKit and is featured in your local Apple Store. Using “Touch Actions,” users can take control over third-party HomeKit accessories using the touch controls provided by Nanoleaf Canvas panels as well.

You’ll want to swing by our review of Nanoleaf’s 12-sided HomeKit remote and learn more about its partnership with Razer right here.

Nanoleaf: Together with its global team of creative problem-solvers, Nanoleaf is ushering in a new era of beautifully personalized lighting experiences. This brave new world extends far beyond the lightbulb and into a new reality where lighting transforms to meet your needs for every moment of every day. Every product created by Nanoleaf embodies our philosophy of ‘Smarter by Design.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

