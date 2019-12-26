TicWatch E2 Wear OS Smartwatch returns to Amazon low at $112 (Reg. $160), more

MobvoiUS (98% positive lifetime feedback from 2,800+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch E2 Smartwatch marked down to $111.99 shipped. That’s $48 off the going rate, is $8 under our previous mention, and a match of the Amazon all-time low. TicWatch E2 delivers a full Wear OS experience which allows you to take advantage of smartphone notifications as well as the usual roster of health logging capabilities like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and other fitness stats. On top of a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, there’s also a waterproof design. If you scored a new Android handset over the holidays, this is a great way to enhance the experience. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to agree. More below.

Also on sale today is the TicWatch Pro Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $250, today’s offer comes within $12 of the Black Friday discount is one of the best we’ve seen. TicWatch Pro features an AMOLED display, runs Wear OS, and gets anywhere from 2 to 30 days of battery life. With over 1,900 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 60%. You can also check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

TicWatch E2 Smartwatch features:

Stay in the moment with smart ways to receive notifications and see who’s calling, without pulling out your phone. Google Assistant built-in. Your swimming companion with up to 50 meter underwater waterproof. Workout without your phone. Google Fit and TicMotion make it easy to get motivated, stay balanced and track your health right from your wrist.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!