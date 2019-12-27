Amazon discounts selection of top reading list Kindle eBooks starting at $2

Today only, as part of its Year-End Deals, Amazon is currently discounting a selection of top reading list Kindle eBooks with deals starting at $1.99. Each of the discounted titles will become permanent additions to your digital collection, and you’ll find a pretty wide range of genres in today’s sale including science fiction works, literature, mysteries, and more. Many of these eBooks normally sell for $10 or more, so today is a great chance to get acclaimed reads without spending full price. Ratings are pretty great across the board here, and in fact, most books carry best-seller status in their respective genres. So what are you waiting for? Check out the entire selection of eBooks right here to find your next favorite title.

Looking for some other reads to fill out your digital library? Earlier in the week, ComiXology kicked off its holiday sale with deals on Marvel, DC, and more from $1.

Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones:

Centuries before the events of A Game of Thrones, House Targaryen—the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria—took up residence on Dragonstone. Fire & Blood begins their tale with the legendary Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and goes on to recount the generations of Targaryens who fought to hold that iconic seat, all the way up to the civil war that nearly tore their dynasty apart.

