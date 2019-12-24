ComiXology kicks off holiday sale with deals on Marvel, DC, and more from $1

To kickoff the Christmas Eve festivities, ComiXology has discounting a wide selection of graphic novels and single issues. Amongst all of its offers, we’re seeing a collection of Marvel reads on sale from under $1. One standout is on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 1: The Final Gauntlet for $3.99. Down from $11, today’s offer matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 143-page graphic novel follows the Guardians of the Galaxy following the events of the Infinity Wars as they search for Thanos’ successor and deal with Hela, goddess of death. Shop the rest of today’s Marvel sale right here or head below for more.

Other notable deals include:

There’s also an Image sale today, which has over 1,100 issues to dive into starting at under $4. One standout is on Saga Vol. 1 for $3.99, which is down from its usual $8 price tag. This New York Times best-seller is a must-read, and now’s your chance to add it to your library at 50% off. Shop the other Image deals right here.

If today’s sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

We’re also still seeing a collection of reads from a galaxy far, far away on sale at ComiXology, with a selection of Star Wars comics at up to $67% off from $1.

