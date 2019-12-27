Score a FREE $5 credit when you spend $20 on eBooks and more at Amazon

Amazon has kicked off its latest offer, which is currently giving shoppers a free $5 credit when you spend $20 on eBooks. In order to take advantage of the promotion, you’ll need to head over to this landing page and activate the offer, then shop Amazon’s selection of digital media. Whether you’re looking to load up on Kindle eBooks, want to grab a digital copy of a game guide, or expand your library in some other way, now is the time to do so. Shop Amazon’s entire selection of digital reads right here. Head below for extra details and the terms and conditions.

On top of today’s promotion, we’re seeing a selection of top reading list Kindle eBooks on sale from $2. That makes it even more affordable to load up your library with various titles without breaking the bank.

Terms and conditions:

This offer is by invitation only.

This is a limited time offer.

Offer applies to all Kindle eBooks made available through Amazon.com and smile.amazon.com, including pre-orders that are fulfilled within the offer period.

Offer does not apply to eBook pre-orders that are fulfilled outside the offer period, physical goods, digital magazines, audiobooks (including Audible companions for your Kindle eBook purchase), print books, or digital subscriptions such as Kindle Unlimited.

To receive a promotional credit, you must (1) activate the offer any time during the offer period and (2) purchase the specified amount on any Kindle eBooks by 11:59 PM PST on . You will then receive a promotional credit, and this credit will be automatically applied to your next Kindle eBook purchase. Any Kindle eBook sold on Amazon.com is eligible for this credit.

