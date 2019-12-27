Bring home the OG Razer Phone on sale for $299 (Orig. $699)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is offering the original Razer Phone 64GB Android Smartphone for $299 shipped. Having originally sold for $699, right now you’ll find it going for $610 at retailers like Amazon. Today’s offer matches the best we’ve tracked to date, and for comparison, the second generation model sells for $380 right now. Centered around a 120Hz UltraMotion display, Razer Phone offers an enhanced on-the-go gaming experience. It also comes backed by 8GB of RAM, THX-certified audio, dual 12MP cameras and “best-in-class thermal design.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details can be found down below.

Keep your new handset protected by leveraging some of today’s savings towards this slim-fit rugged case at $10. This Razer Phone case offers shock absorption thanks to a dual layer design that combines a polycarbonate outer layer with a TPU lining.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing Samsung’s Galaxy Note10 on sale from $700 (Up to $250 off). This will provide a more high-end experience compared to the lead deal, should you be after a flagship handset.

Razer Phone features:

The Razer Phone is equipped with the world’s first 120Hz UltraMotion smartphone display for the smoothest graphics. Enjoy cinematic audio via front-facing stereo speakers powered by Dolby ATMOS, or THX certified, audiophile-quality music over your headphones. Experience lightning-fast performance with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 8GB of RAM, and best-in-class thermal design.

