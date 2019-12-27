The Pad & Quill New Years sale is now live. Prices are being slashed by as much as 25% while an additional promo code will knock another 15% off of that. At as much as 40% off, this sale is easily one of the most notable we have tracked from Pad & Quill this year, including Black Friday. There doesn’t appear to be any exclusions here either. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Pad & Quill New Years Sale

From leather Apple Watch bands to cord organizers, messenger bags and iPad covers, just about everything is seeing discounts in the Pad & Quill New Years sale. All product categories are already being marked down, but if you apply code NewYear at checkout, your total will drop an additional 15%. Free shipping is available on just about everything sitewide.

One notable option here is on the TechFolio Travel Cord Organizer which is currently marked down from $90 to $76. However, once you have chosen from the one of three leather colors and applied the code above in your cart, the total drops to $64.60. That’s about 30% off the going rate, slightly below our previous mention and a perfect chance to score one of the nicer cord folios out there. The comparable Cocoon GRID-IT! will only run you $10.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, but you certainly won’t be getting the handmade leather treatment or 25-year warranty if you take that route.

P&Q’s TechFolio features loads of space for cables, cords and adapters as well as a dedicated Apple Pencil slot, large zipper pockets, canvas lining and a discreet signature from the artisan that crafted it.

The Pad & Quill New Years sale also features loads of accessories for your desktop/home office too. The Leather HomePod Coaster is an interesting add-on for your new HomePod at $14.42 after the code above is used. Regularly $20, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the American full-grain leather coaster.

Be sure to hit up our Smartphone Accessories roundup for more add-ons for all your devices including headphones, cases, power banks and more.

TechFolio Travel Cord Organizer:

Just bundle up a cord and tuck it into one of the three dedicated pockets, then pull over the leather flap to secure it in place. That cord ain’t going anywhere now! No rumbling around at the bottom of your travel bags with this beauty of design and convenience doing it all for you. Same goes for the eternally lost Apple Pencil. Just slip it right into its tight pocket and worry no more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!