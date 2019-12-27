Apple Pencil 2 for iPad Pro falls to one of its lowest prices yet: $99 (Save 23%)

Dec. 27th 2019

Get this deal
$129 $99
0
Amazon currently offers the second-generation Apple Pencil for $99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Normally selling for $129, today’s offer is good for an over 23% discount, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Redesigned for the latest iPad Pro, the second-generation Apple Pencil improves on the original model with wireless charging, magnetic attachment, and a refreshed form-factor. Whether you’re looking to take notes, try your hand at crafting some digital art, or just want the precision of a stylus, Apple Pencil is a must-have for elevating your iPad experience.

If you were gifted a previous generation iPad Pro, or any number of other iPads that support the stylus, consider grabbing the original Apple Pencil instead. Currently selling for $95 at Amazon, it offers much of the same drawing and writing functionality as the newer model, sans the magnetic design and wireless charging noted above.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

