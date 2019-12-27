Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds $25 (50% off), more

- Dec. 27th 2019 10:27 am ET

Key Series US (an Aukey-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its B80 In-ear Bluetooth Headphones for $24.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks a new all-time low. Aukey’s Key Series earbuds are headlined by aptX hi-fi stereo sound thanks to the included hybrid driver system. USB-C charging is sure to be a plus for many, with up to eight hours of playback per charge being rounded out by 10 minutes of power yielding 80 minutes of listening when in a rush. Plus with IPX6 water-resistance and over-ear hooks, these earbuds won’t break a sweat when accompanying you on workouts or to the gym. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

The Bluetooth headphones adopt the newest hybrid driver systemdriver generate purer treble with exceptional clarity for you. An external antenna combines with Bluetooth 5. 0 to create an almost unbreakable link between your wireless earbuds and your device—even in busy places.

The B80 in-ear headphones feature a USB Type-C port for recharging. 10 minutes of power means an extra 80 minutes of playback. Get up to 8 hours of battery life when fully charged. Stable over-ear hooks provide a secure & comfortable fit and convenient cable routing. 3 sizes each of memory foam and soft silicone ear-ti

