Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds $25 (50% off), more

Key Series US (an Aukey-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its B80 In-ear Bluetooth Headphones for $24.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks a new all-time low. Aukey’s Key Series earbuds are headlined by aptX hi-fi stereo sound thanks to the included hybrid driver system. USB-C charging is sure to be a plus for many, with up to eight hours of playback per charge being rounded out by 10 minutes of power yielding 80 minutes of listening when in a rush. Plus with IPX6 water-resistance and over-ear hooks, these earbuds won’t break a sweat when accompanying you on workouts or to the gym. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

