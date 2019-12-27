Slap Samsung’s Gear Sport Smartwatch on your wrist for $144.50 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Gear Sport 43mm Smartwatch in black for $144.54 shipped. Typically selling for $280, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 48%, makes a new Amazon all-time low, and comes within $6 of the overall best we’ve seen. Samsung’s Gear Sport Smartwatch features multi-day battery life, fitness tracking and water resistance up to 50 meters. While those in the Galaxy smartphone ecosystem will find it to offer noteworthy integration, iOS compatibility is baked in as well. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for additional details.

Alternatively, consider Samsung’s Galaxy Fit Smartwatch for $78 at Amazon. Featuring an AMOLED display, Samsung has packed everything from heart rate monitoring to smartphone notifications into Galaxy Fit alongside up to a full week of battery life per charge. It’s also water-resistant up to 50-meters and can automatically track workouts. Learn more in our hands-on review.

We’re also still tracking a discount on the TicWatch E2 Wear OS Smartwatch, which has returned to the Amazon low at $112.

Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch features:

From work to workout, the swim-ready¹ Samsung Gear Sport keeps up with your life. Track your fitness and keep an eye on calories², all while getting real-time notifications5. Access your favorite apps and even control your home³ and payments⁴ right from your watch. With a modern, innovative design, Gear Sport is ready for your active life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!