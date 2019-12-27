Treat your home theater to Sceptre’s 75-inch 4K HDR UHDTV for $600 (Save $400)

- Dec. 27th 2019 2:23 pm ET

Walmart currently offers the Sceptre 75-inch 4K HDR UHDTV for $599.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $1,800, we’ve more recently been tracking a going rate around $1,000 or so. Today’s offer is $130 under our previous mention and matches the all-time low. This Ultra HDTV features a 75-inch panel with 4K resolution support, 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR functionality. Plus, with four HDMI ports, you’ll have plenty of flexibility for connecting various game systems, streaming devices, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 205 customers. More details below.

Despite some of the more premium features included here, there’s no smart functionally built-in with today’s Sceptre model. Which is why a great way to use your savings would be to score a streaming stick. The Roku Ultra at $69 will let you take full advantage of its 4K HDR capabilities while letting you enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu, and other services. 

Oh, and be sure to grab an extra HDMI cable while you’re at it. Odds are it’ll save you a headache down the road when a spare will inevitably come in handy. Need a new sound bar? Right now we’re seeing Samsung’s Slim model on sale for $300.

Sceptre 75-inch 4K HDR UHDTV features:

At 75 inches, you will feel surrounded by eight million pixels that are brought to life by unsurpassed clarity and color. Sceptre 4K Ultra High-Definition displays have four times the number of pixels as as Full HD display, turning your shows into an epic UHD viewing experience. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

