The official Star Wars 2020 wall calendar is at an all-time low of $7.50

Amazon is offering the Star Wars 2020 Wall Calendar for $7.49. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Regularly up to $15, this calendar just dropped from its previous $10 sale price to a new all-time low. If you’re an avid Star Wars fan, then nothing else belongs on your wall beside this calendar. It features twelve different poster-style images from multiple movies and eras of Star Wars, including Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and more. Rated 5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Now, if you’ve yet to see The Rise of Skywalker, then you might want to swing by our Star Wars roundup. We outline the best Funko, LEGO, books, and more for the avid fan to check out.

Don’t forget that both Amazon and Target are running buy-two-get-one-free sales on other Star Wars gear, so be sure to give those a gander too.

Star Wars Wall Calendar features:

Interstellar space is home to some of the galaxys best and brightest: Jedi, droids, and royalty. Are you prepared to jump through hyperspace to come face-to-face with your favorite characters, both old and new, who need your help to defeat the enemy? May the force be with you, young Padawan, as you use this 2020 Star Wars wall calendar. Sixteen-month wall calendars feature spacious grids for each month in 2020 as well as the last four months of 2019, printed on paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

