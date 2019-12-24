Amazon and Target are offering Star Wars gear buy-two-get-one free

Amazon is offering Star Wars gear buy-two-get-one free (despite the page saying buy-three-get-one-free.) Just add three items to your cart, and the lowest priced one will be discounted to free. Target is also matching the promotion, though the retailer is offering a slightly different setup of items here. At Amazon, you’ll find deals like The Last Jedi on Blu-ray, Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga, Star Wars BB-8 Ornament, and many more to choose from. Target, on the other hand, offers a slew of The Child (baby Yoda), along with C-3PO and Babu Frik, R2-D2 Galactic Droids Twin Bed In A Bag, Scream Saber Lightsaber, and many more.

Nomad Base Station

You can also find Star Wars Pinball on Nintendo Switch down to $14.99 with free in-store pickup at Best Buy right now. Normally $20 there, this game is a must for fans of a galaxy far, far away. It features Rey, Darth Maul, Padme, and many more iconic characters from the franchise. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t forget to swing by our Star Wars guide which is your go-to place for all things space. Plus, our handy Best Star Wars gear guide is a must-visit if you’re looking for a last-minute gift.

Terms and Conditions:

Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.Offer does not apply to digital content.Offer good while supplies last.Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items.Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order.If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!