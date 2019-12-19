The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theaters as we speak, bringing yet another Star Wars trilogy to a close. Whether you’re lining up tonight or not, now is a great time to refresh your Star Wars merch collection with some fresh toys, clothing, and more to commemorate this week’s big release. With a new Star Wars film comes a fresh batch of collectibles, so there is plenty of new Rise of the Skywalker merch out there worth considering or maybe even as a last-chance gift under the tree.

Collectibles abound for The Rise of Skywalker release

As you’d expect, Funko Pop! is back with a fresh batch of collectibles for The Rise of Skywalker. You’ll find new releases including Kylo Ren, Rose, Dark Rey, Lando Calrissian, Finn, and Poe. All of which sport Episode 9-specific attire that play right into this year’s release. Check out the entire selection here.

Much like Funko, you know that LEGO is getting into the mix with a new selection of kits for The Rise of Skywalker. There are a handful of different options to choose from, but Kylo Ren’s Shuttle is likely my favorite. With over 1,000-pieces, you can put together this menacing transport with exquisite detail. Don’t miss the new BrickHeadz kits that are also out and we reviewed just today.

Those falling somewhere between LEGO and Funko Pop! may want to consider these The Rise of Skywalker minifigurines recreating the First Order. This 10-piece set includes a First Order Treadspeeder Driver, First Order Jet Trooper, Knights of Ren (six figures) Trooper, and Kylo Ren himself.

Books detail Star Wars history and art in detail

While it’s still a few months away from release, The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is sure to be a must-have for any diehard. This official behind the scenes book details every step of the way from concept to production and post-product on the latest film.

While not specific to The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars Art by Ralph McQuarrie has long been a favorite. It’s pricier for sure, but it delivers an incredible look at how each of the original Star Wars films were created.

Don’t forget your Star Wars-inspired fashion

Through the years, Star Wars fashion has evolved and expanded to include nearly every character, film, and ugly Christmas sweater out there. There are pages and pages to browse through, covering just about every character from the movies you could imagine.

Keep it simple this year with a Star Wars logo tee in your choice of colors. It’s both affordable and keeps things to the point: I’m a fan, and I’m here to see a movie. Choose from a variety of designs to complement whatever your style may be.

What Star Wars merch are you eyeing for The Rise of Skywalker? Sound off in the comments below.

