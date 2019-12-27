Suaoki’s 222Wh Portable Power Station has dropped to $130 (New low, save $70)

Suaoki via Amazon offers its 222Wh Portable Power Station for $129.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 9ZJX8ANT at checkout. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer saves you 35%, is $9 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. This electric generator features two DC outlets, two USB ports, and an AC socket. Whether you’re an avid camper, tailgater, or just love the outdoors, this power station has enough juice to keep all your devices running. There’s even a built-in handle on top for easily transporting between your adventures. Reviews are still coming in here, but Suaoki is highly-rated overall. More below.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station for $84.94 shipped via the company’s Amazon storefront when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s $20 off the going rate, comes within $10 of our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen. While not packing as much energy as the lead deal, this portable power station features a 150Wh internal reservoir for refueling devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 570 customers.

For more ways to keep your devices powered up while out and about, swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Suaoki 222Wh Portable Power Station features:

Store solar energy or AC power in a portable box and use it anytime anywhere. It is a great travel companion for outdoor enthusiasts and it comes in handy in power failures as well. Up to 200W running/250W starting of power in a portable, silent and zero-emissions electric generator of Suaoki, and it requires no electrical know-how to simply charge the unit via AC wall adaptor or 15V above solar panels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!