Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 29W USB-C PD 10000mAh Power Bank $22, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 29W USB-C PD 10000mAh Power Bank for $21.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code BJSFK4AJ at checkout. Down from $40, today’s offer saves you 45% and marks the lowest price we’ve seen to date. Armed with a 10000mAh internal battery, this power bank features a USB-C PD port capable of dishing out 18W of power. There’s also a 2.1A USB port for refueling other devices. Perfect for keeping multiple devices refueled while traveling, whether it’s your iPhone and Apple Watch, or some other combination of gadgets. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 190 customers.
Huge Power doesn’t to mean huge size! This power bank fits easily any pocket and bag, making it the perfect charger whether you’re lazing on the couch or runing for your plane. More than capable of powering two smartphones simultaneously with a total 29W output. Works universally with USB-C and USB-A phones, tablets and more
The RAVPower 10000 PD power bank comes with a USB-C to USB-C. The USB-C to C cable is to be used for charging the RAVPower 10000 PD power bank via a USB-C PD wall charger (such as Apple’s 18W/29W/61W/87W adapter or RAVPower’s 30W/61W USB-C PD wall charger) in around 3 hours.
