Haul a Mavic Pro and iPad with Lowepro’s BP 200 Backpack: $40 (Save 40%)

Adorama via Amazon is offering the Lowepro DroneGuard BP 200 Backpack for $39.99 shipped. Also available direct from Amazon with a 2-4 week shipping delay. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This Lowepro backpack makes trekking with your drone about as easy as possible. Inside you’ll find room that’s made specifically for a Mavic Pro or Air, but it’s very likely that many other drones can fit inside too. Throughout this backpack you’ll find pockets and compartments spacious enough to hold a smartphone, iPad mini, extra drone batteries, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Swap the ability to tote a drone for a 16-inch MacBook Pro and you can nab Lenovo’s B210 Backpack for $13 instead. When it comes to value, it’s really hard to top what you get here at such a budget-friendly price.

ICYMI, we found Samsonite’s Novex Perfect Fit MacBook Backpack at $40 yesterday. If you head over right now it can still be nabbed at that price. Regularly up to $110, this offer is a great way to bag a lot of savings.

Lowepro DroneGuard BP 200 Backpack features:

DRONEGUARD BP 200. Built to hold a DJI Mavic Pro plus hydration reservoir; keep your thirst quenched and your device safe and secure in this streamlined backpack

CUSTOMIZABLE INTERIOR. Flexible dividers and outside pockets securely house a DJI Mavic Pro, transmitter, up to 5 extra batteries, a 2 liter hydration reservoir, snacks, charging cords, and smartphone

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

