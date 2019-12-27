Samsonite’s Novex Perfect Fit MacBook Backpack drops to $40 (Reg. up to $110)

Samsonite’s official eBay storefront offers its Novex Perfect Fit MacBook Backpack for $39.94 shipped when code JUMBOSAVE has been applied at checkout. Also available directly from Samsonite once added to your cart. Typically selling for upwards of $110, today’s offer saves you over 60% and matches the all-time low. Featuring a dedicated 15.6-inch laptop sleeve, this backpack can fit nearly every device in Apple’s MacBook lineup. The storage doesn’t end there, as you’ll find plenty of internal pockets for organizing other everyday carry essentials. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 110 customers.

While the featured deal does include some internal compartments for keeping gear nice and tidy, those with a larger everyday carry may not find it up to the task. There’s why picking up Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer for $20 with your savings is a no-brainer. The various woven elastic straps keep your gear held snuggly in place, and there’s room for everything from wall chargers to cables and more.

For other ways to enhance your everyday carry, Twelve South’s BookBook V2 is currently on sale for $32 and wraps your MacBook in leather (Reg. $90).

Samsonite Novex Perfect Fit Backpack features:

Luggage designed to fit in most airlines overhead compartments; may not conform to some airlines carry-on standards. Retractable SmartSleeveTM – located in the exterior back zippered pocket, fits over most upright luggage handles for easy mobility. Is a built-in padded compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!