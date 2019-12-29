Official Google Pixel 4/XL cases on sale for $20 in various colors (50% off)

- Dec. 29th 2019 3:09 pm ET

Verizon Wireless offers Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL official cases for $19.99 shipped in various colors. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $40 at Amazon and other retailers. This is a new all-time low price that we’ve tracked from a trusted retailer. Google’s official Pixel 4/XL cases offer a fabric design in your choice of multiple colors. You’ll be able to enjoy wireless charging here with compatible accessories and Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Early ratings are solid and you can learn more about these cases right here.

Save big and go with this lower-cost alternative from Spigen. At half the price you’ll be able to still count on solid protection and many of the same features detailed above. Amazon customers have left great ratings as well to date.

Google Pixel 4/XL cases feature:

  • Keep it Pixel-Perfect
  • Stylish fabric designed by Google to bring out the best in your Pixel
  • This case is made to fit your Pixel perfectly, so that you can use wireless charging and squeeze the sides to talk to the Google Assistant
  • Raised edges provide low-profile protection to keep your screen and camera safe from smudges and scratches
  • Durable knit fabric makes it easy to clean, so your case will always look fresh

