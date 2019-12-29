JBL’s MkII Powered 6.5″ Studio Speaker drops to $84 shipped (Reg. up to $199)

B&H is now offering the JBL 306P MkII Powered 6.5-inch Two-Way Studio Monitor for $84 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly as much as $199, this speaker dropped to $120 at Amazon for the holidays and is now an additional $36 off. Purchasing a pair today will yield at least $160+ in savings. You’re looking at a serious upgrade over your built-in solution here with 6.5-inch low frequency drivers, 1-inch Neodymium woven-composite tweeters and dual 56W class-D amps. They also have balanced XLR and 1/4-inch TRS inputs as well as an input-sensitivity switch (+4 dBu / -10 dBV) and adjustable volume control. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

For comparison sake, today’s deal on the pro 6.5-inch JBL speakers are well below the $167 Amazon listing on the 5-inch Rokit series KRK monitors. However, one could opt for something like the PreSonus Eris line which starts at $100 for a pair. You could also jump up to the Bluetooth-enabled set for $130. While neither of these options will push out the same level of quality as today’s lead deal, they will save you quite a bit and even offer up Bluetooth streaming functionality, unlike the JBLs.

However, if you’re looking for something more portable, the VIZIO SmartCast Speaker is still on sale for $49 (Orig. $250). And be sure to browse through our write-off week roundup for even more notable offers.

JBL 306P MkII Powered 6.5″ Studio Monitor:

3 Series MkII features next-generation JBL transducers, new Boundary EQ, and a sleek new design

Updated HF and LF transducers: new design improvements result in optimized damping for superior transient response and impressive deep bass with lower harmonic distortion

New boundary EQ: restores neutral low frequency response when speakers are placed on the work surface and adjacent to walls

Sleek, modern design provides a dramatic flair to any studio

