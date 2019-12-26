Following all of the holiday festivities, each year we like to celebrate yet another annual tradition here at 9to5Toys, Write-Off Week. If this is your first time joining in on the action, you have through the end of this month to make those big purchases to write-off for 2019’s taxes. So whether whether you’re a veteran of the self-employment game, run a small business from your house, or are just getting started with another at-home career, now is a great time to make those last-minute, tax deductible purchases to write-off in April. Head below for all of our favorite Write-off Week deals.

When it comes to obvious write-offs for most, technology more often than not the go-to. But there are plenty of other ways to leverage your purchases towards a business. Everything from office supply basics to furniture and more are necessities for any workspace. On top of that, services like internet and the like can also be applied towards write-offs. Really anything that helps build out a home office or keep it up and running is eligible.

So with the clock winding down on 2019, now is a great time to enhance your setup or get things started with these tax deductible buys. But don’t forget to save a copy of those receipts for April.

Tech Write-off Week deals

Home Goods, Fashion, more Write-off Week deals

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!