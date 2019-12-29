The SEGA Genesis Mini Console is now starting from just $42 shipped (Reg. $80)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the SEGA Genesis Mini Console for $49.99 shipped. Matched direct and at GameStop. However, you can also score the open-box version from Best Buy with “no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs” for $41.99 shipped as well. Regularly $80, today’s deal is as much as $38 off, $3 below the official Black Friday price drop and the best we can find. As you likely know from our hands-on video review, this is a miniature SEGA Genesis with 42 built-in games, a pair of wired controllers and everything you need to connect it to the big screen. The game library is quite impressive as well with everything from Earthworm Jim, Shinobi III, Contra: Hard Corps, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to Streets of Rage 2, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Alex Kidd, Golden Axe, Phantasy Star IV, and Street Fighter 2. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A great add-on for your Genesis Mini is the Retro-Bit Official Sega Genesis USB Controller. It is currently on sale as part of an Amazon Lightning deal for $12.73 if you’re quick, but you can also grab the regularly $20 controller for $15 on the Best Buy eBay store today too. Featuring a 3-meter cable, this wired gamepad is compatible with your Genesis Mini as well as PS3, PC, Mac, Steam, Nintendo Switch, and others, while providing a 6-button layout.

SEGA Genesis Mini Console:

Relive the joy of classic gaming with this SEGA Genesis Mini game console. This replica includes a variety of 40 built-in games such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Shining Force and Gunstar Heroes to excite fans and first-time players. This plug-and-play SEGA Genesis Mini game console comes with two USB-connected wired controllers and an HDMI cable for compatibility with HDTVs.

