Arlo Pro 3 has 2K recording + eventual HomeKit support from $150 (Reg. $199+)

Today only, Woot is offering the latest Arlo Camera 3 Home Security Systems from $149.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the one camera system for $149.99, which regularly goes for up to $199. For comparison, it has never gone for less than $179 at Amazon and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With HomeKit support announced, Arlo Pro 3 is compatible with Alexa and Assistant out of the box. You’ll find 3-months of Arlo smart service included for free, plus no-cost 30-day rolling recording on Arlo’s servers. With support for 2K HDR video, things will be quite clear when you look at previous footage. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Shop the entire sale here.

Update 12/30 @ 4:58 PM: YI Technology (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Home Camera for $18 Prime shipped with the code 2020NEWY at checkout. Down from its $23 going rate, this is the best available. Rated 4/5 stars.

For those who don’t need wireless capabilities or 2K recording, YI Home Camera is a great alternative. It’s $84 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Just remember, YI Home Camera isn’t built to go outdoors like today’s lead deal is.

If you’re looking for a camera that’s already HomeKit compatible, check out eufyCam 2. It’s currently available at $298 on Amazon, which is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Wire-free and weather-resistant design, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and includes 3 months of Arlo smart service with rolling 30 day cloud recordings

2K video with HDR: zoom in on objects and see clearer details and colors in 2K HDR

Color night vision: see what’s lurking with color night vision or black and white

Integrated spotlight: light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests

Fast and easy Wire-Free set up: magnetic mount makes it easy to install and adjust

