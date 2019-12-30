Amazon slices up to $30 off August’s 3rd Generation Smart Lock, now $90

Amazon is offering the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock for $89.95 shipped. That’s up to $30 off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we’ve seen outside of Black Friday. If you have yet to upgrade to a smart door lock, August is a choice that is both nice-looking and inexpensive. Considering just how expansive the August ecosystem is, you’ll have the option to grow capabilities later on with its Connect hub to gain remote access and several integrations like Alexa, Assistant, Airbnb, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough to pick up Kwikset’s Halifax Door Handle for $26 and achieve a similar look to what’s seen in the marketing photo above. It’s fully-reversible, ensuring it will work with your door no matter how it swings open.

While you’re at it, consider taking a moment to look at the deal we found on two TP-Link light switches. You can currently score these for $35, which yields 30% in savings.

August Smart Lock features:

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.

Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.

Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.

