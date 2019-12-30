Nab two Alexa and Assistant-enabled TP-Link light switches for $35 (Save 30%)

- Dec. 30th 2019 8:19 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

As part of its Mega Deal Zone, B&H is offering a two-pack of TP-Link HS200 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Light Switches for $34.99 shipped once added to your cart. Usually selling for $25 each, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches our previous mention. This is also $5 under the sale price at Amazon right now for a two-pack and one of the lowest offers we’ve tracked. Rocking Alexa and Google Assistant control, these switches are a more affordable way to get whole-home smart lighting without replacing every individual bulb. Another benefit is that you won’t need to pick up an extra hub in order to enjoy voice-control capabilities, as these in-wall switch work over standard Wi-Fi. Over 4,200 smart home owners have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

A more entry-level way to kickstart your smart home would be with one of TP-Link’s Dimmable Kasa LED Bulbs for $18 at Amazon. This option is great for those who can’t necessarily install an in-wall switch but still want to enjoy the benefits of voice-controlled lighting. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 555 customers.

Or if the idea of a smart home security upgrade is more compelling, we just spotted the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on sale for $99.

TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Light Switch features:

Control your home’s lights from your smartphone with this TP-Link smart light switch. Automation of lights is programmable for home security or your convenience, and voice control is available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the random mode to make your home look lived-in when you’re away with this TP-Link smart light switch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
B&H

B&H
TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go