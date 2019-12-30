Polaroid’s Snap instant digital camera can be yours for $72 (25% off)

- Dec. 30th 2019 12:54 pm ET

Amazon offers the Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera for $71.99 shipped. Having dropped from $96, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low set only once before. Polaroid’s Snap brings a digital twist to the usual instant camera design, offering a 10MP sensor, microSD card capabilities, and support for various picture modes. There’s also a built-in printer, which can eject the classic 3.5 x 4.25-inch photos in less than a minute thanks to Polaroid’s Zink Zero Ink technology. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

A perfect way to use your savings is to stock up on some of Polaroid’s Zink photo paper. Over at Amazon, a 30-pack will run you $20, which will still leave you with some cash left over from today’s deal.

As versatile as Polaroid’s Snap is for capturing memories, those adventure-oriented folks might want to take a look at Amazon’s #1 best-selling 4K action camera, which is currently down to $60.

Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera features:

Physical photos seem like relics of the past. But now, with Polaroid Snap, you can print and share stunning photographs as fast as you take them! This conveniently compact camera fits in your pocket and requires no messy inks or expensive toners. Just snap your subject in the viewfinder or set the timer for a selfie, and out pops an adorable 2” x 3” sticky-backed picture ready to share with friends and family. Zink Zero Ink technology saves you a ton of money while keeping your memories alive.

