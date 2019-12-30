Score a Samsonite or Timbuk2 backpack at Amazon from $63 (Reg. up to $129)

- Dec. 30th 2019 1:48 pm ET

$63
0
Amazon is offering the Samsonite Modern Utility Backpack for $62.99 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and is within $7 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. From Apple’s retired 12-inch MacBook to its latest 16-inch Pro, this bag is ready to accommodate a large majority of modern Mac or PC notebooks. Additionally, there’s an iPad slot that should fit the currently discounted 10.2-inch model without a hitch. A water-resistant bottom and ‘exceptional tear strength’ fabric sets out to keep your gear protected. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to see another option included in this sale.

We also spotted the Timbuk2 the Authority Backpack for $88.54 shipped at Amazon. That’s up to $40 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best Amazon pricing we’ve tracked. This Timbuk2 backpack features a dedicated MacBook slot that can hold the every modern Apple laptop. It’s a great option for commuting to school, work, and almost anywhere else. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

No matter which backpack you’ve chosen, a swell way to spend today’s savings would be on a can of Scotchguard at $10. I have one in my home right now and promptly apply it to new shoes, bags, and more as it serves as a liquid repellent that aims to prevent stains from setting in.

Oh, and ICYMI, Timbuk2’s Tis the End of Season Event has a variety of gear on sale for up to 50% off. We’ve rounded up our favorites, have a look to see if anything is to your liking.

Samsonite Modern Utility Backpack features:

  • CONSTRUCTED of two-tone ripstop polyester for durability, bottom of bag is water-resistant
  • RIPSTOP Extra strength fibers are interwoven into fabric at specific intervals to provide exceptional tear strength in a light weight material

