Suaoki 400Wh Portable Power Station is down to $239 ($100 off), more from $80

Suaoki via Amazon offers its 400Wh Portable Power Station for $238.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code QO2HDKUN at checkout. Down from $340, today’s offer saves you $101, beats our previous mention by $17, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This portable charging station packs plenty of power, with a massive 400Wh of energy, and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have as a backup. It touts four 3A USB-A, two AC ports, and more. So you’ll be covered whether trying to top off an iPhone, charge a laptop, or power an appliance. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring power levels and other stats. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 120 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the Suaoki 60W Foldable Solar Charging Panel for $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $140 just a week ago, today’s offer takes an extra $20 off and saves you over 42% overall. Serving as a perfect add-on the featured deal, not only will you be able to refuel the power station while out and about, but you’ll also be able to use your savings and still have cash to spare. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing Suaoki’s 222Wh Portable Power Station on sale for a new all-time low of $130, which is worth $70 in savings.

Suaoki 400Wh Portable Power Station features:

Suaoki’s portable solar power generator is lightweight and independent, quiet and zero-emissions, easy and safe to use, which is a great solution for you to say goodbye with unexpected blackout or power outage. Through topping up this electric generator in mini powerhouse size by AC adaptor, your car cigarette socket, and even solar panel, it supplies the backup power sources with maximum 400Wh capacity for indoor and outdoor usage.

