Work from the couch with this AmazonBasics portable desk at $29 (Reg. $40)

- Dec. 31st 2019 1:55 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Portable MacBook Desk for $29.04 shipped. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen otherwise. This lap desk makes working from bed or on the couch a cinch thanks to its versatile design. With a 20.5- by 11.8-inch desktop, this option sports a height-adjustable form-factor and a surface angle which can be tweaked by up to 36-degrees. Best of all, it only weighs 3.6-pounds and conveniently folds away when not in use. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the adjustable design and opt for Amazon’s in-house lap desk instead. Here you’ll pay $18 to score the couch-friendly workstation. It can support an up to 15-inch computer, and has a padded underside for comfortable use throughout extended work sessions.

Another way to upgrade your MacBook’s kit would be with this Aukey four-port USB-C Hub at $9, which is 40% off the going rate.

AmazonBasics Portable MacBook Desk features:

Ideal for home or office, this adjustable and portable laptop table from AmazonBasics offers exceptional versatility. The multifunctional table can be used to create a general workstation or a standing desk. With its smooth firm surface and elevating legs, the table also works well for securely holding a laptop or tablet when relaxing in bed or working on the couch. It can even be used as a dinner tray in front of the TV or as a breakfast-in-bed tray for weekend mornings.

