Just $9 lets you add Aukey’s 4-Port USB-C Hub to a Mac or iPad Pro (40% off)

Aukey Store US via Amazon is currently offering its Ultra Slim Four-Port USB-C Hub for $9 Prime shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $15, it just dropped to $11 and is now down the extra $2. In total you’re pocketing 40% in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $0.50 and marking a new low. Featuring four USB 3.1 ports, this hub will work with various MacBooks or an iPad Pro right out of the box. It allows you to connect some new peripherals to your machine, as well as hook up a hard drive and enjoy 5Gb/s transfer rates. Over 495 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Alternatively you could pick up this two-pack of Aukey USB-C to A Adapters for $7, if you don’t need the bulk of an added hub. They still rock USB 3.0 speeds, but are ideal for stowing away in your everyday carry so that if the need ever presents itself, your machine all be ready to handle USB-A devices.

Looking to add more I/O to your iPad Pro? We’re still seeing a 50% discount on Kanex’s iAdapt USB-C Hub on sale for $50.

Aukey Ultra Slim Four-Port USB-C Hub features:

Leap into the exciting new world of USB-C while maintaining convenient connection to all the devices you bought before. This USB-C to 4-Port USB 3.1 Gen 1 Hub is a must-have dongle if you want to use your old USB-A devices with your new USB-C laptop. This data hub doesn’t require any software or drivers to get started. Just plug it into your USB-C laptop’s Type-C port. Connecting and transferring data between devices and storage media has never been easier.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!