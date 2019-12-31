Take $250 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and upgrade today

Adorama via Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB in Space Gray for $2,549 shipped. That’s a $250 savings from the regular rate at Best Buy and other retailers, along with a match of the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $17.

Head over to our constantly updating Apple guide for additional deals on iPads, accessories, and much more as we head into 2020.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

