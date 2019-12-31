Apple New Year’s movie sale: 10-film decade bundles $30, more from $1

Apple is closing out the year with a huge movie bundle sale today, focusing on each decade and delivering 10-films for just $30. There’s also a large selection of $5 films on sale as well, making it a great time to load up your library with fresh content for the new year. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Bundle deals highlight today’s sale

Each of these decade movie bundles include 10 films for $29.99, which is down from the usual $100 price tag. That equates to just $3 per film and delivers a new all-time low in each instance. Here are all of the best decade bundle deals:

$5 film deals and more

This week’s $1 HD rental is Anna, starring Sasha Luss, Luke Evans, Cilian Murphy, and more. Typically selling for $5 or more at competing services, this is the best price we’ve tracked so far.

