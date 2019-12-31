Apple New Year’s movie sale: 10-film decade bundles $30, more from $1

Apple is closing out the year with a huge movie bundle sale today, focusing on each decade and delivering 10-films for just $30. There’s also a large selection of $5 films on sale as well, making it a great time to load up your library with fresh content for the new year. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.
Bundle deals highlight today’s sale
Each of these decade movie bundles include 10 films for $29.99, which is down from the usual $100 price tag. That equates to just $3 per film and delivers a new all-time low in each instance. Here are all of the best decade bundle deals:
- Best of 1950s
- Best of 1960s
- Best of 1970s
- 1980s Classics
- 1980s Iconic Films
- Best of 1990s
- 1990s Classics
- Best of 2000s
- 2000s Iconic Films
- 2000s Comedy
- 2000s Action
$5 film deals and more
- Braveheart: $5 (Reg. $15)
- E.T.: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Groundhog Day: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Mean Girls: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Anchorman: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Back to the Future: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Across the Universe: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Inside Man: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Green Mile: $5 (Reg. $15)
- School of Rock: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Best in Show: $5 (Reg. $10)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Anna, starring Sasha Luss, Luke Evans, Cilian Murphy, and more. Typically selling for $5 or more at competing services, this is the best price we’ve tracked so far.
