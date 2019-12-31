Score a year of Adobe’s Photography Plan w/ Lightroom and Photoshop at $30 off

Newegg is offering the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan with 20GB storage for one year at $89.88 with the code EMCUVWU26 at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $120 per year for this plan, though Amazon does have it down to $100 right now. The Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan gives you Lightroom Classic, Lightroom CC, and Photoshop. Plus, you’ll net 20GB of online storage for photos and documents with this plan. I use both Photoshop and Lightroom on a daily basis, and couldn’t imagine a workflow without them. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re just after Photoshop, then you can pick up Elements 2020 for $70 at Amazon. While you’ll lose access to Lightroom here, this isn’t a yearly subscription, so once you purchase it you’ll own it for life.

Adobe Creative Cloud Photoshop Plan features:

Editing – Desktop focused editing with Lightroom Classic

Organization – Includes file-based catalog management

Existing subscribers must first complete current membership term before linking new subscription term

Storage – With 20 GB of storage, enough to get you started to aess, edit and securely back up your full resolution photos from anywhere, anywhere on any device with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom

Additional Map, Book, Print, and Web modules for publishing workflows and sharing with Adobe Spark and Portfolio

Photoshop – transform your photos to anything you can imagine

