Score Rocketbook’s smart reusable notebook on sale for $18 (Reg. $34)

Amazon currently offers the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook in Atomic Red for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $34, today’s offer is good for a 47% discount, is $1 under the Black Friday mention, and a new all-time low on this color. This 8.5- by 11-inch 32 page dotted grid notebook pairs with an included Pilot Fixion pen and microfiber cloth, which allows it to be used indefinitely into the future. So whether you’re looking to take notes in class or grab a new way to organize your thoughts, Rocketbook is a fantastic option. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 9,400 customers.

Ditch the 21st century design offered by Rocketbook in favor of Moleskine’s Classic Notebook. Selling at Amazon for $10, this alternative is still a great way to keep your notes organized throughout 2020, and you’ll even pocket $8 in savings while doing so.

Or if you’d rather fully embrace modern day note taking, right now you can save $69 on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad. Armed with Apple Pencil support, this an affordable way to upgrade your workflow.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook features:

The Rocketbook notebook provides a classic pen and paper experience, yet is built for the digital age. Although it feels like a traditional notebook, the Rocketbook is endlessly reusable and connected to all of your favorite cloud services. When you write using any pen from the Pilot Frixion line, your writing sticks to Rocketbook pages like regular paper. But add a drop of water… and the notebook erases like magic. We designed the Rocketbook for those who want an endlessly reusable notebook to last for years, if not a lifetime.

