SEGA Genesis Mini is just $35 for today only (Up to $25 off)

Today only, Gamestop offers the SEGA Genesis Mini Gaming Console for $35. Free shipping is available or you can opt for in-store pickup. Discount reflected in cart. That prices the price down $25 from the regular going rate and is $7 less than our previous mention. SEGA Genesis Mini delivers 42 classic retro gaming titles in a revamped mini console. Ships with two wired controllers, HDMI cable, and everything you need to get started. Just a few top picks from its library include Sonic, Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania Bloodlines, Shining Force, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Complete your SEGA fandom with the official coloring book, which brings to life many of the most iconic characters from the era. You’ll find full-blown coloring pages featuring Sonic, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage and many more here.

More on SEGA Genesis Mini:

The SEGA Genesis console that defined a generation of gaming returns in a slick, miniaturized unit. The SEGA Genesis Mini console is loaded with 42 legendary games and is plug and play ready right out of the box! Games include:

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania Bloodlines

Space Harrier II

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

…and more!

