TP-Link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender drops to $48 (New low, 40% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender for $47.90 shipped. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This 802.11ac range extender can dish out up to 1900Mb/s of network throughput, making it a great way to expand your home Wi-Fi without replacing it with a mesh system. Plus, there are five Ethernet port on the back that allows you to wire devices into your setup without having to run long cables to a second floor. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers. More below.

Other notable networking deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing a $100 discount on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX12 Wi-Fi 6 Router. Or for another way to enjoy the latest in networking, check out our hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s new AmpliFi Alien router.

TP-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

Experience high performance Wi Fi throughout your home with the RE580D AC1900 Dual Band Wi Fi Range Extender. Enjoy faster streaming at speeds up to 1900Mbps. Connect your smart TVs, game consoles, and streaming players to Wi Fi using one of the five dedicated Gigabit Ethernet Ports. Discover the best location and set up anywhere in your home using the Smart Signal Indicator. Set up and manage your Wi Fi settings with the TP LINK Tether App from your Android or iOS smartphone or tablet.

