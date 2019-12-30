Save on NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 routers: AX12 Tri-Band $500 ($100 off), more from $99

- Dec. 30th 2019 9:20 am ET

0
Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX200) for $499.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $600, today’s offer nets you $100 in savings and marks a new all-time low. Armed with support for the Wi-Fi 6, NETGEAR’s AX12 takes full advantage of the recent standard’s perks. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 10.8 Gb/s of overall throughput across 12 download channels and up to 3,500-square feet of coverage. On top of that, there’s four Gigabit Ethernet ports with LAN aggregation capabilities, eight amplified beamforming antennas, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Over at Walmart, we’re seeing the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $99 shipped. Normally selling for $200, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and is a new all-time low. Compared to the lead deal, you’re still looking at Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, but with up to 3Gb/s of network throughput across 16 simultaneous download channels. There’s also four Gigabit Ethernet ports in tow. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 240 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Don’t forget to swing by our most recent UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s new AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. For other 802.11ax-equipped gear, you’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 Router features:

NETGEAR Nighthawk tri-band AX12 Wi-Fi router provides fast Wi-Fi with up to 10.8 Gbps combined wireless speed. This powerful router supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard to provide four times increased data capacity to handle more devices on your network. 12-stream tri-band Wi-Fi enables multiple 4K/8K streaming, low-latency gaming, and new blazing-fast Internet speeds.

