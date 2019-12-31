VUDU New Year’s sale has two bundles for $16 or three 4K titles for $15

VUDU is heading into the New Year with two massive movie sales. The first is two bundles for $15.99, and the second is three 4K titles for $14.99. Two of our favorite bundles for the $16 category have to be the Bruce Willis 6-Film Collection and the Jason Statham Bundle. Normally these are $10 each at VUDU, with this saving you $4 over buying them separately. In all, you’ll get The Cold Light of Day, Fire with Fire, The Prince, Red, Red 2, and Set Up with Bruce Willis. On the Jason Statham front, there’s The Bank Job, Chaos, Redemption, Safe, and War. In all, you’ll get eleven movies from two key actors for just $16. Head below for even more great deals, or visit VUDU’s landing page for the 2 for $16 deal.
VUDU is also offering three 4K titles for $14.99. You’ll find movies such as John Wick 2, Deepwater Horizon, Sicario, Terminator 2 Judgement Day, American Psycho, Robinhood, and more. Whether you’re wanting to watch these titles over the New Year holiday or just bolster your library with more movie options, this is a must-see sale.
Don’t forget about Apple’s New Year’s movie sale. There’s a 10-film decade bundle for $30 and even more from $1. Classics like Back to the Future, Braveheart, E.T., The Green Mile, and more are available here.
John Wick 2:
Legendary hit man John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome, where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.
