Amazon 1-day ski/snowboard accessory sale up to 50% off, deals from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, OutdoorMaster (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 50% off a selection of its skiing and snowboard accessories. The OutdoorMaster PRO Ski Goggles are now available for $27.99 shipped. Regularly $40, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in the last year. The spherical frameless lens are anti-fog coating and offer 100% UV400 protection on the slopes. Extra long elastic straps ensure compatibility with “all helmets.” They also ship with a protective case, carrying pouch and a one-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from 1,500 Amazon customers. More deals below.

The OutdoorMaster OTG Ski Goggles for $12.74 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Regularly $19, this set is also matching the lowest we have tracked in the last year on Amazon. This set doesn’t include the protective case or the interchangeable lenses, but they feature the same UV protection and helmet compatibility. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more skiing and snowboarding accessories. You’ll find deep deals on helmets, clothing, winter socks, goggles, air pumps and other accessories from $8.

Don’t plan on hitting the slopes this year? Check out this 800-piece LEGO City Ski Resort instead.

OutdoorMaster PRO Ski Goggles:

Large spherical, frameless lens provides a truly unobstructed & clear view of the slopes. Designed for ULTIMATE PERFORMANCE & COMFORT.

INTERCHANGEABLE LENS SYSTEM – Enjoy a wide range of extra lenses. Swap for day/night & different weather conditions. CHOOSE AMONG 20+ DIFFERENT LENSES. Extra lenses sold separately.

OTG (OVER-THE-GLASSES) DESIGN – The Ski Goggles PRO features an OTG design that lets you wear your glasses under the goggles. All lenses are ANTI-FOG COATED & offers 100% UV400 PROTECTION.

