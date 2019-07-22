Following its well-timed release of space-themed City creations, we’re now getting a look at one of this year’s newest kits from the series. Releasing later this year, the upcoming LEGO City Ski Resort delivers an over 800-piece build that comes packed with 11 minifigures, a two-story rescue station, plenty of vehicles and more. Head below for a first look at LEGO’s latest kit.

The latest kit from LEGO is just one of many new creations we’ve seen in July. Earlier in the month LEGO’s Harley-Davidson’s Fat Boy motorcycle cruised onto the scene and then recently we got a look at the upcoming 3,000-piece Ideas Treehouse. Today’s kit comes to us via German retailer Lucky Bricks and gives us a first look at the upcoming LEGO City Ski Resort.

A staple of any City release is the included minifigures, and LEGO’s upcoming Ski Resort delivers a heart helping of citizens for your town. There are 11 different figures, including three ski patrol members, a ski shop salesman, a helicopter pilot, a skier, a snowboarder, 2 children, a beverage vendor and a customer. And if that weren’t enough, you’ll also find a dog and a snowman figure to assemble.

Plus, to help get your brick-built city prepared for winter, the Ski Resort kit includes plenty of different LEGO accessories. You’ll find a variety of skis, snowboards, goggles and more.

Stacking up to 806 pieces, LEGO’s latest City kit prominently assembles a two-story rescue station that stands nearly eight-inches tall. That pairs with a rescue snowmobile and snowplow. There’s also ski shop as well as a halfpipe and grind rail.

Just like every other City set of this size, LEGO is opting to include a miniature brick-built helicopter in the Ski Resort. It’s not necessarily the best usage of parts, as those bricks could have gone towards additional details in the other parts of the built; but the inclusion does lend itself more towards playability and that what LEGO City kits are all about.

City Ski Resort pricing and availability

Having leaked from a German retailer, right now we can only confirm that it’ll sell for €79.99. Odds are that when it releases here in the United States later this year, it’ll carry a $90 price tag. It’s expected to arrive in September, giving builders plenty of time to pick it up ahead of the winter season.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As our first look at the second half of this year’s City releases, the LEGO Ski Resort is a notable addition to the theme. Cost-wise, it’s extremely solid with 11 minifigures and 806 pieces at the $90 price point. It’s also a unique and festive set that will surely be a must for many City collectors looking to prep their setups for the holidays.

