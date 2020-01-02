Aukey’s Aluminum 5-in-1 USB-C Hub has dropped to $11.50 at Amazon (Reg. $19)

- Jan. 2nd 2020 2:26 pm ET

0
Aukey Direct currently offers its Aluminum 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $11.39 Prime shipped when code LMMMZIOY has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $19, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $0.50, and is one of the best discounts we’ve seen. Featuring an aluminum housing, Aukey’s hub sports three USB 3.0 ports alongside both microSD and SD card slots. Whether you’re looking to add some more ports to your desktop setup, or just want to be prepared while on-the-go, this USB-C hub is a great buy for those in the Apple ecosystem and beyond. Rated 4/5 stars from over 230 customers.

We’re also still seeing Aukey’s 4-Port USB-C Hub on sale for $9, which is 40% off the going rate. This option ditches the aluminum enclosure as well as the microSD and SD card slots. You will be bringing four USB 3.0 ports to our on-the-go arsenal while also pocketing some extra cash.

If you’re looking for an even more affordable to pair legacy devices with your Mac or iPad Pro, grab this two-pack of Aukey USB-C to A Adapters for $7 at Amazon. Thanks to the small size, these are ideal for keeping in your backpack so you’re always prepared.

Aukey Aluminum 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Leap into the exciting new world of USB-C while maintaining convenient connection to all the devices you bought before. This USB-C to 3-Port USB 3.1 Gen 1 Hub with Card Reader is a must-have dongle if you want to use your old USB-A devices with your new USB-C laptop. Also gain easy, added access to SD & microSD cards. Equipped with a chipset that’s protected against EMI and ESD, this hub is designed for safer and more reliable connectivity. Get

