Best Buy Apple shopping event takes $999 off MacBook Pro, iPad Pro deals, more

Best Buy has launched a new Apple Shopping Event to start 2020 highlighted by deals on MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. You’ll need a My Best Buy account to see some of the top offers, so be sure to log-in or sign-up for free. Best Buy offers free shipping on everything in this promotion of you can opt for in-store pickup. Head below for all of our top picks.

Leading the way is Best Buy’s MacBook Pro promotion, which takes up to $999 off various models. Our top pick is the 15-inch version with 1TB of storage for $2,799.99. That’s $999.01 off the original price and the best we’ve seen by $200. Notable features include a 15-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Check out the rest of Best Buy’s MacBook Pro deals for more.

Best Buy is also taking $99 off various 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. You can find these prices over at Amazon as well on various listings. While we typically see around $200 off throughout the year, these are the best prices currently available.

Shop the rest of Best Buy’s Apple Shopping Event here, and don’t forget about this notable price drop on Powerbeats Pro as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!