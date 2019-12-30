Cocoon GRID-IT! easily organizes cables, batteries, much more for $13

Amazon offers the Cocoon GRID-IT! 9.6- x 15-inch Organizer for $12.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $25 with today’s deal marking an Amazon all-time low price. Whether you’re an avid traveler or just someone in need of a little extra organization, the Cocoon GRID-IT! accessory is a must-have. Elastic bands of varying lengths and sizes help to keep all of your cables, batteries, and more in-line. I like this particular accessory because it easily slides right into a backpack, and reveals all of your gear when exposed. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 450 Amazon reviewers.

A good add-on would be this two-pack of Nite Ize 6-inch ties for around $4. Not only are these suitable for temporary repairs, it’s a great way to organize cables and more. Nite Ize has been making these reusable Gear Ties for quite some time now. Not only do they help cut down on waste versus using rubber bands and other similar products, but they also are made for a variety of tasks. Here’s how Nite Ize describes them, “flexible, reusable Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape making them endlessly reusable and useful.” Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 2,100 Amazon reviewers.

Cocoon GRID-IT! features:

GRID-IT! organization system – a rubberized woven elastic object retention system for the ultimate in organization

Organize gadgets: chargers, cords, headphones and gadgets

Organize makeup: lipstick, brushes and nail polish

Organize tools: screwdrivers, pliers, wrenches and hammers

Organize school supplies: rulers, pencils, pens and scotch tape

