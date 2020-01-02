Soothe your aching muscles via Amazon’s Trigger Point foam roller sale from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off TriggerPoint workout gear. Shipping is free for Prime members and on all orders over $25. One standout is the 13-inch TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller at $24.95. Regularly $35, we haven’t seen it drop lower than this in over a year at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest total we can find. Designed to help loosen those sore muscles after workouts and the like, it is constructed with a “multi-density exterior” and a rigid hollow core. It measures out at 13 by 5.5-inches with a 500-pound weight limit and ships with a 1-year warranty from Trigger Point. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 13-inch model above is overkill for you, take a look at the TriggerPoint Foam Massage Ball in today’s sale. It is now starting from just $7.84, down from the regular $15. The 4+ star rated solution won’t provide nearly as much real estate as today’s lead deal but it is great for zeroing in on problem areas.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more TriggerPoint foam roller solutions and check out this deal on the TRX suspension training system at $50 off.

TriggerPoint GRID 13-inch Foam Roller:

Patented foam roller Design offers a superior, Multi density exterior constructed over a rigid, hollow core

Constructed from Quality Materials that won’t break down or lose shape from repeated use

Includes access to Free online instructional video library on foam rolling Best practices from the experts at TriggerPoint

Trusted foam roller of physical and Massage therapists, coaches, trainers and athletes provides muscle recovery, pain relief and improved flexibility

