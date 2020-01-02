Start your 2020 workouts: TRX suspension training system $100 ($50 off)

Today only, Woot offers the TRX All-in-One Suspension Training System for $99.99. You’ll receive free delivery with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 fee will be tacked on your order total. As a comparison, it holds pretty steadily at $150 via Amazon where we’ve only seen it discounted by a few dollars in the past. Train at home or while you travel with this TRX system. It includes anchors, rubber handles, foot cradles and more. Also ships with various video workouts and a two-month program to get you started. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on suspension training, consider opting for a set of resistance bands instead. This is an easy way to train wherever you are, even at the office! Grab a variety pack for under $10 and get started today. Over 6,100 Amazon reviewers have left solid ratings, making this a great way to jump-start your workouts in the new year.

TRX Home Gym features:

TRX Home Gym Suspension Trainer is a revolutionary body weight training device that allows you to finally find the better you! Make your body your machine with our patented Suspension Trainer. Build your core and sculpt your body anywhere, anytime. Set it up in less than 60 secs in your home, at the park, at the beach, or anywhere you want to workout. Grab onto our eight-week workout program and six bonus workouts. With just 15 to 30 minutes each day, you will see results that deliver the better you.

