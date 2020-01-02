Score a rare price drop on Exploding Kittens for iOS/Android at $1 (50% off)

Exploding Kittens is a game “for people who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats.” The popular adult card game also has a digital iOS version that is seeing a nice price drop today. It supports online multiplayer with friends and strangers, or offline, face-to-face couch matches. Regularly $2 on iOS, you can now score this one at 50% off. Rarely do we see any price drops with today’s $1 offer being the lowest we have tracked since late 2018. More specifically, it supports 2 to 5 players “across multiple phones in the same room, or online” and is the “most-funded game in Kickstarter history.” Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 all-time. More details and a deal on the Android version down below.

As a quick side note, the physical version of Exploding Kittens is currently on sale at Amazon for $14.99. Down from the regularly $20 price tag, it is now within $1 of the Black Friday price and is at the lowest we can find.

Today’s rare offer on Exploding Kittens for iOS/Android is a great way to start the year off, but you’ll also find even more in this morning’s roundup. Those include games and even some workout apps to help you keep your New Year’s resolutions including Daily Workouts, Simply Yoga, Slidercrash, thankful, Spite & Malice HD, Planescape: Torment, Drop The Chicken 2 and many more.

iOS Universal: Exploding Kittens: $1 (Reg. $2)

Android: Exploding Kittens: $1 (Reg. $2)

Exploding Kittens:

In this highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette, players draw cards until someone draws an Exploding Kitten, at which point they explode, they are dead, and they are out of t he game — unless that player has a Defuse card, which can defuse the Kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches. All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the Exploding Kittens.

