Today's Best Game Deals: God of War $15, Ghostbusters Remastered $17, more

- Jan. 2nd 2020 9:38 am ET

0
In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering God of War via PSN for $14.99. It is also currently marked down to $15.99 on Amazon right now in physical form. Originally $60, it fetches closer to $20 these days and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. Widely considered to be a masterpiece of game design, if you’ve yet to give this one a try, now is the chance to jump in. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, Ghostbusters Remastered, Super Star Wars, Borderlands 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and much more. 

