Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $15, Ghostbusters Remastered $17, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering God of War via PSN for $14.99. It is also currently marked down to $15.99 on Amazon right now in physical form. Originally $60, it fetches closer to $20 these days and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. Widely considered to be a masterpiece of game design, if you’ve yet to give this one a try, now is the chance to jump in. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, Ghostbusters Remastered, Super Star Wars, Borderlands 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $6.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Ghostbusters Remastered $17 (Reg. $30)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Bendy and the Ink Machine $15 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $34 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Child of Light + Valiant Hearts $30 (Reg. $40)
- Windjammers $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Star Wars PS4 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood $17 (Reg. $40)
- Fallout 76 $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Rage 2 $15 (Reg. $50)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $26 (Reg. $40)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Borderlands 3 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Go claim your FREE Twitch Prime DLC
- Gears 5 Standard Edition $25 (Reg. $40+)
- The Division 2 PS4/Xbox One $12 (Reg. $25)
- Code Vein $37 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- Need for Speed Heat $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
- Resident Evil 2 X1/PS4 $20 (Reg. $30)
