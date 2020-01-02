Rosewill’s 12-Outlet Power Strip defends against 4,320J surges: $15 (Reg. $28)

Newegg is currently offering the Rosewill 12-Outlet Power Strip 4,320J Surge Protector for $14.99 when code EMCDGDF37 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $25, so adding this $0.69 Ethernet Cable pads your cart to enjoy no-cost delivery. Down from $28, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for an over 46% discount, beats the low there by $6, and is the best we’ve seen. Rocking 12 outlets, this power strip is well-equipped to handle all of the charging needs at a desk, home theater, and elsewhere in your home. Eight of the outlets can be rotated, preventing bulky wall plugs from hogging multiple outlets. Plus, it can guard your gear from 4,320J power influxes, giving you added protection against surges from lightning storms and the like. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 145 customers.

Alternatively, consider picking up one of GE’s Six-Outlet Wall Tap for $5. This streamlined option cuts down on the bulk and is perfect for installing in the kitchen, behind a nightstand or anywhere else you could use some extra outlets. You’ll ditch the added surge resistance, but it’s a notable option for simplifying your charging setup.

Rosewill 12-Outlet Power Strip features:

Say goodbye to plug jams, and protect your connected equipment from power surges with the Rosewill RHSP-13006 Surge Protector. Simply plug it into a wall outlet, and it gives you up to 12 surge-protected AC outlets (four fixed AC outlets & eight 90-degree rotating AC outlets), three surge-protected RJ11 interfaces and a pair of surge-protected coax jacks. The surge energy rating of 4320 joules safeguards all connected devices and data lines against any voltage transients.

