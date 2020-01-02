Save over 60% on a 6-month Starz subscription, now under $20

Starz is offering 6-months of its content streaming service for $19.95. For comparison, it’s normally $8.99 per month, giving you a total savings of $34 here over the normal $54 cost for six months. Starz is a great place to catch up on some of your favorite shows or movies, like The Rook, The White Queen, Jumanji, Venom, and more. Soon, Spider-Man Far From Home, Peter Pan, 13 going on 30, and more will be available. It supports playback on most smart devices, like Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV, meaning you can easily enjoy it on the big screen. Plus, you can watch content on your iPhone or iPad, meaning that it’s perfect for catching up on-the-go. Learn more about Starz here.

Nomad Base Station

For other great media deals, be sure to hit up our guide. It has sales on a multitude of products, including Kindle, VUDU, iTunes, and more.

Starz:

STARZ is the ultimate destination for obsessable TV, movies and more. Characters who pull you in and stories that stay with you. From bold Original Series to the best movies, whatever you love, STARZ ignites your passions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!